CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a traffic accident on I-70 Friday night.

It happened just before 11:00 near the 17-mile marker.

That is close the State Road 59 exit.

Crews shut down both westbound lanes so they could clear the wreck.

It's unclear if there were any injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.