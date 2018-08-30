Crews fight semi fire in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a semi fire in Vermillion County on Thursday night.

According to a social media post from the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office the semi caught fire on an exit ramp near State Road 63 and State Road 36.

They made the post around 11:00.

The sheriff's office advised people to avoid the area while crews fought the fire.

It's unclear what the cause of the fire was or if there were any injuries at this time.