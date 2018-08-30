VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a semi fire in Vermillion County on Thursday night.
According to a social media post from the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office the semi caught fire on an exit ramp near State Road 63 and State Road 36.
They made the post around 11:00.
The sheriff's office advised people to avoid the area while crews fought the fire.
It's unclear what the cause of the fire was or if there were any injuries at this time.
Related Content
- Crews fight semi fire in Vermillion County
- Crews start construction on Vermillion County bridge
- Semi driver cited after hitting INDOT truck in Vermillion County
- Crews respond after semi overturns in Vigo County pond
- Car catches fire in Vermillion County
- Vermillion County represented in NASDAQ
- Crews battle fire in eastern Vigo County
- Operation Pullover arrest in Vermillion County
- Vermillion County Fair Prepares for Hot Weekend
- Fire crews respond to overnight barn fire
Scroll for more content...