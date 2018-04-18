Clear

Crews break ground on new hotel at Crane Technology Park

The ground was officially broken for the first hotel at Westgate at Crane Technology Park.

Construction of the 72-unit hotel can now move forward.

Construction of the 72-unit hotel can now move forward.

It is located just off of US 231 south of I-69.

On Wednesday, people from all over the area came to be part of the groundbreaking.

The hotel will be a "Sleep Inn" but there will also be a "Mainstay Hotel."

This will allow people to stay for longer periods of time.

Co-owners Mike and Debbie Hicks say they are excited to bring this new business to the area.

It's one they feel is desperately needed.

"We think we know and we're sure we know the market in this area and there's no question in our minds that there's a significant need for a modern hotel," the Hicks said.

