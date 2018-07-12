Crews begin setup for downtown festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preparations are underway for a big downtown party.
This weekend is the 21st Annual St. Benedicts Festival.
It will take place Saturday and Sunday near 9th and Ohio Streets in Terre Haute.
There will be food, live music, games, and a raffle.
The church will give away more than $24,000 in the raffle.
To learn more, click here.
