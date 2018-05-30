Crews battle house fire on Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire on Terre Haute's east side.
It started around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon at a house on 126 Lawrin Boulevard.
According to officials on the scene, the fire started when a go-kart caught fire.
That go-kart was sitting too close to the garage.
The garage and a vehicle were completely destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
