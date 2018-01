VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire in eastern Vigo County Wednesday night.

The fire started just before 11:00 on Chamberlain Road.

That is near Terre Haute Regional Airport.

Several area fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Details are few at this time, but when our crew arrived they observed flames shooting from the home.

There is no word on a cause for the fire at this time.