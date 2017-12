WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire in West Terre Haute located at 22 N. Lockhart Place.

Scroll for more content...

It appears the structure is completely destroyed along with two nearby vehicles.

Our photographer says Riley, Sugar Creek, and Shepardsville Fire Departments responded.

Crews had to bring water in to stop the fire because a hydrant was nearby.

We’re working to find a cause of this fire.