Credit card companies doing away with requiring signatures

Many credit card users are not required to sign when they swipe anymore.

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 9:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 10:17 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

Starting Saturday, Visa will stop requiring merchants to collect customers' signatures during transactions.

American Express, Discover, and Master Card scrapped the practice on Friday.

One expert says that signatures are not considered a real deterrent to fraud anymore.

That's partly because most people don't sign their full name anyway.

Some merchants will still require you to sign because that's built into their credit card processing systems.

