Creating a strategic move: United Way's new Alice plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is talking about their new Alice Plan.

It's a plan that's going to change how the organization will function.

Alice, or Asset limited income constrained employed, plan means the United Way will be helping working families who are struggling to make ends meet.

These are the families who make too much for government help.

The United Way of the Wabash Valley is still collecting donations.

Now, the agency is using the money to focus solely on families living in poverty.

That's unless you choose a specific organization while you are donating.

"I think for our agencies the important thing is that this will be a slow transition to really a new method of investing into the community," said Richard Payonk, United Way of the Wabash Valley executive director.

Agencies like Meals on Wheels are on board with the plan.

Executive director Rita Kaperak says she feels United Way is continuing to do good things by helping those in need.

"I think they do a fabulous job in our community helping organizations like ours help those in need," said Kaperak.

She thinks the plan is going to make a difference for the future.

"I think the changes they're making are going to make us have a better community in the long run," said Kaperak.

For many years the organization says they have been known as just a fundraiser, but now they want to educate the community they serve.

"We really need to be known for an impact we're making in the community," said Payonk.

To learn more about the United Way's strategic plan, visit http://uwwv.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Strategic-Plan.pdf