Crash into pole causes minor power outage in Terre Haute

Roughly two dozen people are without power after a crash at 10th Street and Helen Avenue in Terre Haute.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2018 12:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2018 12:05 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Roughly two dozen people are without power after a car crashed into a pole. 

It happened before 11:30 Saturday morning at 10th Street and Helen Avenue in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police Department says the incident actually started as a hit and run crash at 7th and Margaret Avenue.

Police say the woman driver fled that scene. They say she then hit a pole at 10th Street and Helen Avenue.

THPD says the woman suspect was located, and cited for leaving the scene of a property damage crash. Officials say no one was hurt from the accident.

Our News 10 crew on-scene reported seeing Duke Energy workers in the area. The outage map for Duke Energy shows roughly two dozen people without power in the area. The website shows an expected restoration time of 3:30 p.m.

