VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All lanes have reopened after a crash on Interstate 70 on Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 near the State Road 46 onramp in eastern Vigo County.

At one point crews had to close the eastbound lanes while they cleaned up the scene.

They were reopened about an hour later.

The details of the crash remain unclear at this time.