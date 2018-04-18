Clear

Craft beer and wine for a good cause

If you're a lover of craft beer and wine...there's a fun event coming up for you.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 6:24 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 6:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

The 4th Annual Beer and Wine Fest is in the final planning stages.

The 4th Annual Beer and Wine Fest is in the final planning stages.

On Tuesday, the media received a little preview of the event.

The Terre Haute Brewing Company will provide its traditional beers along with a special Bavarian Brew they've been working on.

Food will be catered by Fifi's.

All proceeds benefit various youth groups in Clay County.

It happens on Saturday, May 5th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $25.

