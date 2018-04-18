Craft beer and wine for a good cause

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're a lover of craft beer and wine...there's a fun event coming up for you.

The 4th Annual Beer and Wine Fest is in the final planning stages.

On Tuesday, the media received a little preview of the event.

The Terre Haute Brewing Company will provide its traditional beers along with a special Bavarian Brew they've been working on.

Food will be catered by Fifi's.

All proceeds benefit various youth groups in Clay County.

It happens on Saturday, May 5th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $25.