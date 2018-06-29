Cradles of Clay County receives $2,200 donation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local education group can now better serve young families.

Cradles of Clay County received $2,200.

Guys Who Give of Clay County donated the money to the group.

Cradles is a faith-based ministry.

They have two childcare facilities in Clay County.

The group serves young parents who are finishing their education or receiving employment skills.

They also hold monthly parenting and life skills workshops.

The donation will help the ministry with day to day needs.