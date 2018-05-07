Courtesy Cleaning to offer free uniform cleanings for public safety personnel

Clear
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During this hard time for the Terre Haute community, one local business is doing what it can to help out.

Courtesy Cleaning is in Terre Haute.

After the recent events, the business wanted to do something to show its appreciation for public safety.

Until Wednesday, both locations on Third Street and Wabash Avenue are offering free uniform cleanings.

"We want to honor and respect the fellow firefighters, police departments that's out here protecting our community every day," said Garrie Pond, customer service at Courtesy Cleaning Center.

The cleaning will be offered to more than just Terre Haute city police officers.

Management says all local EMS, firefighters, county and state police are included in the deal as well.

