Court of Appeals takes Fennell Case

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - On April 19th, a federal judge sentenced Franklin Fennell to two years in prison for his part in a kickback scheme that resulted in more than a 100-thousand dollar loss for Vigo County schools.

Scroll for more content...

At sentencing, Fennell told the judge he would appeal his convictions and the prison sentence.

Tuesday, the Court of Appeals accepted the case and Fennell's attorney has also requested a transcription of some of the court proceedings that should be completed by the end of this month.

Fennell must file a brief that makes his case for an appeal by June 11th.

Fennell is not yet in federal custody and will be allowed to self-report. On-line federal inmate records do not indicate which facility Fennell will serve his prison sentence.