Court documents reveal more information on Lakrista Julian's connection to officer shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the weekend, a judge found probable cause for the arrest of 18-year-old Lakrista Julian.

Police say she was Christopher Wolfe's girlfriend.

Wolfe is the man that allegedly shot and killed Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts on Friday night.

Police say it was in Julian's apartment where the shots were fired.

From there, a standoff with officers went on for several hours.

Investigators were looking for Wolfe because they say he was identified as the man who shot and killed Paulie Olson at a home on South 18th Street in Terre Haute.

The detective that wrote the affidavit said two people claimed that Wolfe admitted to them that he killed Olson.

Lakrista Julian eventually left her apartment at the end of the standoff.

That is when police took her into custody.

During the interrogation, officers say she lied to them.

She denied knowing that Wolfe was armed.

Police also believe she knew that Wolfe had been armed with a handgun for at least a month.

Wolfe had a limited criminal history.

He was arrested and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving in 2015.

Records show that he didn't complete his probation successfully, because he was arrested for drunk driving in February of 2017.

Julian will be in court later this week for obstruction of justice charges.