Court documents: Man admitted to impersonating a police officer at least three times

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Detectives need your help in a case involving an alleged police impersonator.
News 10 obtained court documents outlining the details of the Franklin Akers case.
LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN ARRESTED FOR IMPERSONATING A POLICE OFFICER, DETECTIVES WANT TO KNOW IF HE HAS APPROACHED YOU
Those documents say Akers admitted to identifying himself as an officer to at least three different people.
In the court documents, Akers said he did it out of anger because of how people were driving.
It also says he admitted to stalking a female to try and get a date.
If you have approached by Akers as he posed as a police officer, you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2667.
