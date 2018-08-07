Court docs: Jake Odum kicked out of bar for inappropriate conduct towards female patrons, taunted others

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has found court documents outlining why Terre Haute Police arrested a former Indiana State University basketball player.

On Saturday night, police arrest Jake Odum at the Copper Bar on Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute.

Bar staff asked off-duty officers working security there to kick him out for inappropriate conduct towards female patrons.

Police say Odum stood outside the bar for an hour, using his phone to record video and taunted other bar patrons.

Police say Odum refused several offers for a ride home, including from one bartender.

He was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication.