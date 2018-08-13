Clear

Court cases fill Monday's agenda; murder to drugs

Several big cases are on the agenda for Vigo County Court Monday.

Posted: Aug. 13, 2018 6:59 AM
Updated: Aug. 13, 2018 7:16 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several big cases are on the agenda for Vigo County Court Monday.

Dylan Morgan will be in court at 9 a.m. He's accused of shooting and killing another man. That victim is Gage Yoop.

He died at a home on Cleveland Street last week.

At first, Morgan was charged with reckless homicide. Prosecutors changed that last week to murder.

Today's appearance will be Morgan's first with his lawyer.

Later in the afternoon, we expect Madonna Fulford to appear in court for her sentencing. She struck a plea agreement with prosecutors last month.

According to court documents, she's going to plead guilty to obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.

Police say Fulford was riding in the car with a person who shot and killed Katie Nash. That happened January 2017.

If the judge accepts the plea deal, Fulford will serve another four and a half years on probation.

Adam Moore is also expected in court for a jury trial Monday. Terre Haute Police say Moore led them on a chase that topped 100 miles per hour.

He ended up crashing on State Road 63 behind Honey Creek Mall. He faces 8 charges including possession of meth, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

Former Vigo County Commissioner David Decker is on the court’s agenda Monday. According to court records, he's been in and out of jail the past few months.

Today is his pre-trial.

Decker is facing drug charges. He's also charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, after a woman told a State Trooper that Decker cut her, choked her, and tried to kill her.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Image

Clark County Fair underway in Illinois

Image

Sprint cars make their way to Terre Haute Action Track

Image

Replay Runway makes recycling the latest trend

Image

New law lets students take unlimited dual-credit classes

Image

Local church holds back to school service for Vigo County students and faculty

Image

Beams are up on Margaret Ave project

Image

Bridge Work Planned Over Thompson Ditch

Image

Red Skelton museum holds film festival

Image

Community hosts benefit for local man battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart