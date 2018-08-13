Court cases fill Monday's agenda; murder to drugs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several big cases are on the agenda for Vigo County Court Monday.

Dylan Morgan will be in court at 9 a.m. He's accused of shooting and killing another man. That victim is Gage Yoop.

He died at a home on Cleveland Street last week.

At first, Morgan was charged with reckless homicide. Prosecutors changed that last week to murder.

Today's appearance will be Morgan's first with his lawyer.

Later in the afternoon, we expect Madonna Fulford to appear in court for her sentencing. She struck a plea agreement with prosecutors last month.

According to court documents, she's going to plead guilty to obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.

Police say Fulford was riding in the car with a person who shot and killed Katie Nash. That happened January 2017.

If the judge accepts the plea deal, Fulford will serve another four and a half years on probation.

Adam Moore is also expected in court for a jury trial Monday. Terre Haute Police say Moore led them on a chase that topped 100 miles per hour.

He ended up crashing on State Road 63 behind Honey Creek Mall. He faces 8 charges including possession of meth, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

Former Vigo County Commissioner David Decker is on the court’s agenda Monday. According to court records, he's been in and out of jail the past few months.

Today is his pre-trial.

Decker is facing drug charges. He's also charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, after a woman told a State Trooper that Decker cut her, choked her, and tried to kill her.