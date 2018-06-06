Couple wins roof at Honest Abe HQ grand opening

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Renovating a home can easily be overwhelming, especially when hidden roadblocks continue to show up. Luckily, one local couple finally got a break on their growing "to-do" list.

Homeowner Marissa Sinclair says, "Over the past five years, we’ve just been trying to fix what we could when we could. It's been a lot."

The Sinclair's bought their home in Brazil right before they got married. They share it with their five kids.

Since owning the home, the couple has had to replace sinking flooring and the foundation twice.

Still on the to-do list is replacing ductwork, windows, plumbing, and the big-ticket item: their roof.

Homeowner Philip Sinclair says, "I’ve had friends come over and try to help me, I’ve had family come over and try to patch it up. And every time we'd patch it up, it just wouldn't patch."

Marissa says, "It’s definitely been two years that it's been leaking. We've just been using bowls and buckets to catch the water and go dump it when it's full when it rains."

But then this weekend, something incredible happened. The Sinclair's won a free roof from Honest Abe Roofing in Terre Haute.

Philip recalls, "My wife just gasps, and she had to look at me to see if her name was ‘Marissa Sinclair’ for a minute there. I was in shock there for a second."

Honest Abe Roofing Vice President of Business Development, Jason Revere, says, "It was an absolutely amazing feeling. We drew that name out, she got excited, her husband got excited, everybody got pumped, and we were all clapping."

The Sinclair's say they've been dealing with leaking for at least the last two years. So winning this contest couldn't have come at a better time.

Philip shares, "It's a blessing it really is. It's a huge blessing for us. It's just a weight off of us, it's just awesome."

Marissa adds, "We've been praying on how to pay for a new roof for a long time. And He definitely answered big on this one."

Proving big blessings can come when you least expect it.

The drawing took place at the Honest Abe Roofing corporate headquarters grand opening on Saturday in Terre Haute. The Sinclair's were one of 140 people to enter the drawing.