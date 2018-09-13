County working on a traffic study to see how well downtown Terre Haute could handle convention center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -How would a new convention center impact downtown Terre Haute's traffic?

There's a study going on right now working to find that out.

Vigo County's Capital Improvement Board continues working toward its goal of locating a convention center in the downtown area.

Recently the CIB hired an engineering firm to do a traffic study.

Our crews found traffic counters along North 8th Street.

Preliminary plans put the convention center between 8th and 9th Streets and Wabash Avenue and Cherry Streets.

The engineering firm will look into the current traffic patterns.

It will use a computer to simulate how the convention center would change how traffic flows in the area.