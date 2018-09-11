County council still waiting on full plan for jail project, could come in several months

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 continues to follow the latest developments involving a federal lawsuit regarding the Vigo County Jail.

The lawsuit claims the jail is unconstitutional, citing aging infrastructure and overcrowding in the facility.

News 10 found out a trial date has been set by a federal judge for April 15, 2019.

After attending Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting, leaders had no comment on the new developments in the lawsuit.

However, we did receive an update on the proposed jail project from Council President Aaron Loudermilk.

He told News 10 the council is still waiting on a plan from the county commissioners. Loudermilk said putting the full plan together could take about 7 months.

The council is also waiting to receive phase two of the jail study, which could come sometime in September.

Though the council passed the .75 percent local income tax increase in August, Loudermilk said their work is far from done.

"There are still other steps that occur between now and the time in which the money is appropriated for the project," he said, "So there's still more involvement to come between the council and commissioners working together."

In the meantime, county leaders are preparing for a summary judgment hearing. According to court documents, that is scheduled for Friday, September 21st.

In previous reports, a federal judge could find the jail is unconstitutional based on the evidence presented at that hearing.

If that happens, a trial would be avoided and the judge could order a solution to the jail issues.

News 10 will keep you updated on the lawsuit as it moves forward.