Clear

County council still waiting on full plan for jail project, could come in several months

News 10 continues to follow the latest developments involving a federal lawsuit regarding the Vigo County Jail.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 10:36 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 continues to follow the latest developments involving a federal lawsuit regarding the Vigo County Jail.

The lawsuit claims the jail is unconstitutional, citing aging infrastructure and overcrowding in the facility. 

News 10 found out a trial date has been set by a federal judge for April 15, 2019. 

After attending Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting, leaders had no comment on the new developments in the lawsuit.

However, we did receive an update on the proposed jail project from Council President Aaron Loudermilk.

He told News 10 the council is still waiting on a plan from the county commissioners. Loudermilk said putting the full plan together could take about 7 months.

The council is also waiting to receive phase two of the jail study, which could come sometime in September.

Though the council passed the .75 percent local income tax increase in August, Loudermilk said their work is far from done.

"There are still other steps that occur between now and the time in which the money is appropriated for the project," he said, "So there's still more involvement to come between the council and commissioners working together."

In the meantime, county leaders are preparing for a summary judgment hearing. According to court documents, that is scheduled for Friday, September 21st. 

In previous reports, a federal judge could find the jail is unconstitutional based on the evidence presented at that hearing.

If that happens, a trial would be avoided and the judge could order a solution to the jail issues.

News 10 will keep you updated on the lawsuit as it moves forward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fog possible overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Parke Heritage Tennis

Image

Golden Spikes Trophy

Image

September 11th Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Weather

Image

Vigo County Educational Bowl

Image

Rockville hosts National Night Out

Image

Vincennes University students honor 9/11 victims

Image

Terre Haute North Football player airlifted after practice injury

Image

Remembering a fallen Knox County hero

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations