Counterfeit money lands two women behind bars in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Vermillion County.

Indiana State Police told us a trooper stopped a speeding car on Interstate 74 on Wednesday.

The trooper said he thought the two people in the car were being deceptive.

The trooper and his K9 partner performed a consensual search of the car.

Police said they found 11 counterfeit $100 bills along with marijuana.

That is when police arrested the driver, Cherith Hadnott and passenger Aniya Harris.

Both women are from Indianapolis.