Clear

Counterfeit money lands two women behind bars in Vermillion County

Two women are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Vermillion County.

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 7:50 PM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 9:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Vermillion County.

Indiana State Police told us a trooper stopped a speeding car on Interstate 74 on Wednesday.

The trooper said he thought the two people in the car were being deceptive.

The trooper and his K9 partner performed a consensual search of the car.

Police said they found 11 counterfeit $100 bills along with marijuana.

That is when police arrested the driver, Cherith Hadnott and passenger Aniya Harris.

Both women are from Indianapolis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

Image

Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Gathering Timber for Pioneer Village

Image

Honey Creek Mall Family Fun Night

Image

Drug Court press conference

Image

How is Terre Haute doing financially?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday