Council votes to table vote on rezoning near Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Five voted yes and four voted no to table a vote on an ordinance to rezone an area along Poplar Street, Fruitridge Avenue and Adams Boulevard after a lengthy discussion at the Terre Haute City Council meeting Thursday night.

A developer wants to use that area to build close to eighty condos.

Person after person addressed the council. Most agree the development would be good. The disagreement comes from some who say they want more information about the project before a vote.

One resident asked, "Would you please table this so that we can continue this conversation and so that we can really come to a good, acceptable best use of this property?"

Another said, "As far as tabling anything, it's time to act. The apartments were shot down, which I can almost understand that, but some apartments are beautiful. In a small community like this, that's built as well as Joe Anderson builds homes, I don't think it should be tabled."

Some are asking for amendments. They want more space between the Beau Monde and future subdivisions, more trees and other plants between, too. They also want a sidewalk along the Beau Monde property line and Adams Boulevard.

The attorney representing the developer says these requests may be difficult to accommodate for various reasons.

The discussion had the council split. Ultimately there was a vote to table the final vote until next month.