Council approves rezoning for future condos

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on a controversial Terre Haute development is moving forward.

People in the Beau Monde neighborhood and others have voiced concern over plans to build close to eighty condominiums near Deming Park. The city council tabled the issue at a meeting last month to give the developer and neighbors time to resolve their differences.





Both parties announced they had come to compromise ahead of the city council vote Thursday night.

The council voted unanimously to approve Special Ordinance 5, 2018 for the rezoning of property along South Fruitridge Avenue.

This means Park Place Condominiums, LLC can move forward with plans to build condos.

Prior to the vote, neighbors and the developer signed an agreement.

The developer has pledged to make several changes to the original plan in exchange for community support.

A few of those changes include increasing the space between existing homes and the new condos, paying for a sidewalk along Adams Street and putting twelve thousand dollars toward a fence for a section of the property.

An attorney for the developer Bill Olah says, "There's no perfect solution. I understand that but I think we've come a long long way toward getting at least some common ground.

Resident Brian Payne says, "The agreement we have reached does help ensure the uniqueness and desirability of this proposed development and I think that's key to its success."

The city council plays no part in the agreement between the developer and neighbors.

Due to some of the changes, there will be fewer condos in the development. Now there will be seventy-four.

Not everyone was satisfied with the compromise. Some say they appreciate the work of their neighbor Brian Payne but they worry about the value of their homes and the type of people who will someday live in the condos.

