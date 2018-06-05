Clear

Correctional Officer arrested, accused of trafficking with an inmate

A former corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly trafficking with an inmate.

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 4:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly trafficking with an inmate.

Scroll for more content...

That former officer is Nathaniel Tryon.

Tryon worked at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

On Friday, officials were interviewing Tryon when they say he confessed to trafficking tobacco with an offender on more than one occasion.

When investigators searched his car, they said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and about half a pound of loose tobacco wrapped in plastic.

Tryon was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail on charges of trafficking with an inmate, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunshine continues, a shower possible late
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It