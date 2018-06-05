Correctional Officer arrested, accused of trafficking with an inmate

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly trafficking with an inmate.

That former officer is Nathaniel Tryon.

Tryon worked at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

On Friday, officials were interviewing Tryon when they say he confessed to trafficking tobacco with an offender on more than one occasion.

When investigators searched his car, they said they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and about half a pound of loose tobacco wrapped in plastic.

Tryon was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail on charges of trafficking with an inmate, and possession of drug paraphernalia.