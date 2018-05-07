Clear
Coroner releases autopsy results for officer killed in shooting

The Vigo County Coroner's Office has released new information about the death of a Terre Haute police officer.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Coroner's Office has released new information about the death of a Terre Haute police officer.

An autopsy was completed Saturday on fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

The autopsy was performed by Pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

The Coroner's Office says the preliminary cause of death was a single gun shot wound to the head.

The Coroner ruled the manner of death as a homicide. 

The Coroner's Office also plans to perform an autopsy on the suspect in the officer's death on Monday.

Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time. 

Indiana State Police are still investigating Officer Pitts' death at this time. 

Police will give information to the Vigo County Prosecutor when the investigation is complete. 

