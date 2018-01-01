Coroner positively identifies body located in Honda CRV to be missing Terre Haute woman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A positive identification has been made for the female who was found in a pond in eastern Vigo County.

Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos confirms with News 10 that the female has been positively identified as missing Terre Haute woman Alice ‘Anita’ Oswald.

Oswald was reported missing in early November of 2017. She was last seen in her Honda CRV. That vehicle was located on Jan. 5 in a body of water in eastern Vigo County.

After an autopsy and several weeks of DNA testing, the positive identification was made that the female located inside the CRV was Oswald.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.