Coroner identifies kayaker that was found dead in Wabash River

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have released the identity of a kayaker that was found dead in the Wabash River in August.

According to Vigo County Coroner Susan Amos, that man was identified 35-year-old Duanne Tingley. of Martinsville, Illinois.

Tingley was found in the 150 and Hollingsworth areas in West Terre Haute.

According to Amos, alcohol, and meth were believed to be factors in Tingley's death.

She said they needed to use DNA to positively identify him.