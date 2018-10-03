Clear

Coroner identifies kayaker that was found dead in Wabash River

Officials have released the identity of a kayaker that was found dead in the Wabash River in August.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 3:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have released the identity of a kayaker that was found dead in the Wabash River in August.

According to Vigo County Coroner Susan Amos, that man was identified 35-year-old Duanne Tingley. of Martinsville, Illinois.

Tingley was found in the 150 and Hollingsworth areas in West Terre Haute.

LINK | DNA TESTING NEEDED TO IDENTIFY VIGO COUNTY DROWNING VICTIM

According to Amos, alcohol, and meth were believed to be factors in Tingley's death.

She said they needed to use DNA to positively identify him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Teddy Bears for First Responders

Image

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

Image

WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Image

Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

Image

All you need to know for Wednesday Morning

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide