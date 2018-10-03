VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have released the identity of a kayaker that was found dead in the Wabash River in August.
According to Vigo County Coroner Susan Amos, that man was identified 35-year-old Duanne Tingley. of Martinsville, Illinois.
Tingley was found in the 150 and Hollingsworth areas in West Terre Haute.
LINK | DNA TESTING NEEDED TO IDENTIFY VIGO COUNTY DROWNING VICTIM
According to Amos, alcohol, and meth were believed to be factors in Tingley's death.
She said they needed to use DNA to positively identify him.
Related Content
- Coroner identifies kayaker that was found dead in Wabash River
- Body found in Wabash river
- Coroner identifies victim of Meridian Tower fire
- Man identified; Events leading up to body found in Wabash River
- Sullivan County Coroner identifies victim of weekend truck fire
- Vincennes prepared for Wabash River after rainfall
- Woman and her dog found dead after the car they were in rolls into the Wabash River
- Communities have the chance to apply for Wabash River grants
- Coroner positively identifies body located in Honda CRV to be missing Terre Haute woman
- Police identify Vincennes 2-year-old that was found dead, one man behind bars
Scroll for more content...