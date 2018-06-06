Clear

Coroner: Parents of 3-year-old girl who died in hot car thought she was asleep in bed

(File Photo)

The Madison County coroner says the parents of a 3-year-old girl who died in a hot car in Anderson thought she was asleep in her bed.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 11:45 AM
Posted By: WTTV

ANDERSON, Ind. (WTTV) – The Madison County coroner says the parents of a 3-year-old girl who died in a hot car in Anderson thought she was asleep in her bed.

Scroll for more content...

Police say Hannah Grace Miller was found unresponsive inside the car in the 1900 block of West 10th Street Sunday evening.

That day, the family reportedly went to church, ate breakfast and bought groceries. The parents brought the groceries inside and thought Hannah had gone inside with her siblings and eventually to bed.

About two hours later, the girl’s father went outside and found her in the car. He tried to revive her by submerging her in cold water and using CPR.

The toddler had a high core body temperature when she was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday night, according to Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay.

Dunnichay said the child’s cause of death was acute heat exhaustion/overheating. No additional trauma was found and no foul play is suspected at this time.

No criminal charges have been filed. Sandefur said the parents have been cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

This story was orgionally posted on cbs4indy.com

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
One last pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It