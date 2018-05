TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are taking their mission of helping others to new heights on Friday. They’re fundraising on the roof of Dunkin Donuts on S. 3rd Street in Terre Haute.

The event is called Cop on a Rooftop. It's all an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics in Indiana.

All the money raised Friday will pay for the summer games happening in Terre Haute in June.

The event runs from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.