Convicted AAU basketball coach withdraws guilty plea

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The former AAU basketball coach who is in prison for molesting some of his players wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

The judge who presides over Barry Wolfe's case received a letter from him earlier in the week.

That letter states Wolfe's intention of withdrawing his guilty plea.

The judge has not set a hearing for this on Wednesday.

Wolfe is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.