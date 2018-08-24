COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The former AAU basketball coach who is in prison for molesting some of his players wants to withdraw his guilty plea.
The judge who presides over Barry Wolfe's case received a letter from him earlier in the week.
That letter states Wolfe's intention of withdrawing his guilty plea.
LINK | FORMER YOUTH BASKETBALL COACH ENTERS A GUILTY PLEA ON FOUR OF 55 SEX CRIME CHARGES
The judge has not set a hearing for this on Wednesday.
Wolfe is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.
Related Content
- Convicted AAU basketball coach withdraws guilty plea
- Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes
- Former youth basketball coach enters a guilty plea on four of 55 sex crime charges
- Former Clark County AAU coach faces 42 charges, including criminal sexual assault
- Trial date set for former Illinois AAU coach accused of sexual misconduct
- Former AAU coach facing sex charges requests a change of venue
- Bond reduced for former Illinois AAU girls basketball director accused of criminal sexual assault
- Illinois AAU basketball program dissolves after former director is arrested for sexual assault
- Vincennes man enters guilty plea for murder
- Gas station robbery suspect enters guilty plea
Scroll for more content...