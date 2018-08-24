Clear

Convicted AAU basketball coach withdraws guilty plea

The former AAU basketball coach who is in prison for molesting some of his players wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The former AAU basketball coach who is in prison for molesting some of his players wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

The judge who presides over Barry Wolfe's case received a letter from him earlier in the week.

That letter states Wolfe's intention of withdrawing his guilty plea.

LINK | FORMER YOUTH BASKETBALL COACH ENTERS A GUILTY PLEA ON FOUR OF 55 SEX CRIME CHARGES

The judge has not set a hearing for this on Wednesday.

Wolfe is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pet Saver Aug.24th

Image

No swimming: YMCA members fight to keep pool open

Image

Crews working to clean up early morning crash

Image

Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Image

Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Bizarre things found on Resumes

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving