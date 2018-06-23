Convenience store opens along i69

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - It may look like an average gas station. But the grand opening of The Junction in Bloomfield Indiana marks the first convience store to open along I-69 from Evansville to Bloomington.

For employee Kristi Vestal, the impact has been immediate.



Vestal says, "Busy, very busy since we got here."

For owners of the junction, it's simply supply meeting demand.

Ryan Priest with the White River Co-op says, "As the interstate came we saw the need to expand from what was here. What we have is what you see today. We're very proud of this location. Whether they come off of the interstate or if they live two miles down the road we're thankful for everyone who comes through."

One of those coming through today was Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.

Crouch says, "They have put a 2 million dollar investment in here because of the traffic now and the need for people to stop and get gas. So don't for one minute think that infrastructure doesn't drive economic development. And this is proof of it here today."

Giving people a place to stop, but also giving back today. The grand opening coincides with Fueling Freedom. The fundraiser donates 50 cents of every gallon of gas sold to the National Guard Readiness program.

Priest says, "You know it's great to take part and be involved and help some of these local guys who have given a lot more than we probably will realize."

For Vestal, she's happy to have a place to work close to home.

Vestal says, "It's a very great place to work. It's like family. You're always having a good time. Cutting up with everybody. It's nice"