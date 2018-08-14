Convenience is a blessing with new food delivery service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you can't bring yourself to cook or go get dinner, have dinner come to you.

Bless You Delivered Goods is up and running.

It's a Terre Haute based food delivery service.

You can have groceries or restaurant food that's normally not delivered, brought to your door step.

To place an order, all you have to do is visit here or call 877-540-5567.

This service is based in Terre Haute for now, but should expand to other Wabash Valley cities soon!