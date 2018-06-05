One month later, the community continues to honor a fallen hero

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been one month since Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was killed in the line of duty.

Scroll for more content...

News 10 spoke with THPD Chief John Plasse about ways the community is still honoring his memory.



Plasse says, “When someone needs support, this community comes up huge."

LINK | REMEMBERING OFFICER ROB PITTS, COMPLETE COVERAGE

Chief Plasse says even a month after Rob’s death, the continued support has been nothing short of a blessing.

He says, "They've had benefits, there's a softball benefit in two weeks, there's a motorcycle ride next week. There's a lot of the different sports teams are raising money and presenting that. Just a lot of good has come out of a bad deal."

He says the community's kind words have made a big impact on Pitts' family.

LINK | FIVE-YEAR-OLD DAKOTA PITTS RETURNS TO SCHOOL, 70 OFFICERS ON HAND TO WELCOME HIM

Plasse shares, "When they see that from strangers and everyone else, I think that gives them comfort to know he did make a difference."

Of course, there's isn't a day that goes by that the chief doesn't think about the loss of his friend.

Plasse says, "Keeping busy kind of helps because you don't dwell on it all the time. You've got your moments where, you look at his picture, and you just know he's not ever coming back."

But Plasse is holding on to the hope of seeing Rob again one day.

The Chief says, "I just try to think of that smile when I get sad, and you know he's in a better place."

Chief Plasse wants to extend a huge thank you to the community for all of its support.

Bracelets are still being sold in Officer Pitts’ honor, to fund a memorial statue.

You can still give to the Officer Rob Pitts memorial fund too. That fund benefits his family.