Consultant to detail findings on child welfare agency review

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 10:11 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A consultancy group hired by Gov. Eric Holcomb to review Indiana's troubled child welfare agency is set to present its findings.

The Republican governor's office says the Child Welfare Policy and Practice Group will make recommendations and detail "key findings" on Monday.

The group was hired in December in the wake of a scathing resignation letter from his outgoing Department of Child Services director. Mary Beth Bonaventura accused Holcomb's administration of cutting services and making management changes that "all but ensure children will die."

Both Holcomb and Bonaventura's successor Terry J. Stigdon are expected to deliver remarks at the event.

