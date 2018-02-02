Construction set to begin at dangerous intersection

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An area known for danger and confusion is about to change. That’s the Lyford Y, at U.S. 41 and S.R. 163.

Indiana’s Department of Transportation announced it will change the Y intersection into a T form.

It will be completed in four phases. The goal is to reduce the number of severe crashes.

Construction is set to break ground this July.

Drivers can expect detours and lane closures for about six weeks. Then, the weekend of August 10th - the 12th the intersection will be completely closed down for construction.

News 10 will give drivers plenty of warning leading up to that time.

“It's going to be a relatively short duration for a project,” said Debbie Calder with INDOT. “Approximately two months, July and August. Then we should be wrapping up and have everything completed on this project.”

INDOT expects construction to be complete by August 30, 2018. With the new T intersection, all drivers will have to come to a complete stop traveling through 163 and 41.