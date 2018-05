TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parts of 13th and 14th are closed at the intersection of Harrison Street.

The city is installing a new sewer line in that location.

The work is expected to take two weeks.

The construction is also impacting 13th and a Half and 14th Streets.

Drivers should take the detour from Hulman to 3rd Street.