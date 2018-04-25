Clear

Construction on new project where former Lighthouse Mission stood could begin this year

Reverend Tim Fagg told the board they should close on the sale of the Mission's former location on Wabash Avenue in December.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction on a new senior housing unit could begin as early as December.

The Lighthouse Mission Board met on Tuesday morning.

Between now and then, the developer will design the project.

The Sisters of Providence have partnered with an Indianapolis developer to make the project possible.

The city council passed a nine-year tax abatement as an incentive for the project.

