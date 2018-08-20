Clear

Construction on an intersection to make it more safe may be making it more dangerous

Phase two on the four-phase project of the Lyford Y intersection started today. Some are saying since it started things have gotten more dangerous.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 6:47 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 6:48 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Phase two of the four-phase project on the Lyford Y intersection started today. The intersection is where U.S. 41 and S.R. 163 cross.

That started this morning, leaving only a one way for drivers to get through the area. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation decided to start this construction to reduce the number of accidents at the intersection. 

According to INDOT from January 1st, 2012 until December 31st, 2016 there were about 21 accidents. 16 reported property damage accidents, four reported personal injury accidents and one fatal accident.

Some people living in the area say the construction will help with that. 

"I think it's gonna be good," Chirs Anders, Parke County Resident said. "They're gonna fix it and there won't be as many accidents." 

This morning two parts of the intersection closed. 

Drivers coming from Lyford couldn't go straight at the intersection toward Rockville. If you were coming from the Clinton area, coming off of S.R. 163, couldn't turn left onto U.S. 41.

Right now there is a temporary signal on both sides to help with the flow of traffic.

Right now, the construction is slowing down motorists on their commute and they just want it to be finished. 

"Running kinda slow it seems like," Clyde Oldham, a Rosedale town Marshal said. "I hope they hurry up on it."

When the intersection is finished it will be in the shape of a 'T' to try and make it safer for drivers. 

According to the Parke County Sheriffs Department, since construction started a few weeks ago, there have been two accidents and 70 traffic stops.

Some people in the area are worried about the finished project and wonder if it will actually help reduce accidents.

"A lot of people I've talked to are concerned. Is it going to be a three-way stop?" Lisa Carr, a Parke County Resident asked. "Coming down the hill in Lyford or around the bend headed south, it just gets dangerous." 

The construction has also shaken up peoples commute on a day-to-day basis.

"It does bother our commute. Not much though," Anders said. "It doesn't take that long to sit here at the light." 

Your commute is really going to change this weekend when the entire intersection closes for three days.

That starts August 25th and ends the 27th.

INDOT says that drivers need to pay close attention to construction signs and signals as their driving. That will help make sure drivers and construction workers stay safe and ensure that you don't get a traffic ticket.

