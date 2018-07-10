Construction begins on U.S. 41; Lane restrictions expected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – U.S. 41 will be under construction beginning Monday in Terre Haute. Work will continue through Thursday.



Crews will repatch the stretch of 41, just south of I-70. Construction will continue to SR 63. Then crews will repave 41 north this week.

The bulk of the project will happen between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Bridges and other areas will be worked on overnight.

INDOT plans to repave the same stretch of 41 South next spring. The project is expected to be completed June of 2019.

INDOT says there will be some lane restrictions so drivers should be aware.