TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – U.S. 41 will be under construction beginning Monday in Terre Haute. Work will continue through Thursday.
Scroll for more content...
Crews will repatch the stretch of 41, just south of I-70. Construction will continue to SR 63. Then crews will repave 41 north this week.
The bulk of the project will happen between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Bridges and other areas will be worked on overnight.
INDOT plans to repave the same stretch of 41 South next spring. The project is expected to be completed June of 2019.
INDOT says there will be some lane restrictions so drivers should be aware.
Related Content
- Construction begins on U.S. 41; Lane restrictions expected
- Construction set to begin at dangerous intersection
- One lane of U.S. 41 was closed Thursday south of Lyford after accident
- Road work set to begin on U.S. 41 in Terre Haute
- U.S. Highway 41 resurfacing project complete
- Construction could begin any day on Cook Road Bridge
- Road Closed: Construction begins on part of south 7th Street
- New grandstand construction set to begin after fair
- Knox County begins early voting but expects low turnout
- U.S. 41 back open in Lyford after transformer fire