Conservation Officers cracking down on illegal hunting

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are cracking down on illegal hunts.

On Saturday two off-duty officers were on a hunt in Vermillion County when they say they heard a massive volley of 30 gunshots followed by nearly 80 more.

Their investigation led them to seven hunters ‘jump-shooting’ geese. Two of the hunters were juveniles.

A number of violations were discovered including un-plugged guns, going over the bag limit and improper licenses.

Evidence was seized and a number of charges are being filed.

On a separate case a Conservation Officer followed-up on a man suspected of killing multiple bucks. The investigation revealed the man killed four bucks and was in violation of additional check station and hunting violations.

The deer were seized and charges are being filed.