Congressional candidate hosts town hall forum in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With election season underway, local candidates are hoping you'll take time to learn more about the names on the ballot.

Many came out to Monday's town hall in Terre Haute.

William Tanoos, who is running for Indiana's 8th Congressional District, hosted the forum.

Tanoos will challange Representative Larry Bucshon in November.

Those who attended Monday's forum said this is an opportunity to educate yourself on candidates and where they stand on topics that impact you.

"There's a lot of people that are uninformed," said Harvey Roscoe, Clay County Democratic Party Chairman, "and if they've got questions, this is an easy forum to just set up and they can come over here and ask anything and everything that they want."

Organizers said they plan to host more town halls very soon.