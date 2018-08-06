ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana pro-life leaders traveled the state on Monday.
They wanted to get a message to Senator Joe Donnelly.
It's part of the nationwide event called #ConfirmKavanaugh.
One of their stops was right here in Terre Haute.
Their mission was to convince Donnelly to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
If you want to learn more or get involved, click here.
