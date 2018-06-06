Condos project to go before city council again, residents and developer try to reach agreement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A project that could bring new housing to Terre Haute will go before city council members once again. That's after it was tabled in May.

The proposal looks to build close to 80 condominiums near the Deming Park area, but as we reported then, residents in a neighboring subdivision are fighting it.

According to a document that News 10 received from a source, city council members tabled the proposal so the developer and residents could try to reach common ground. Since then, that's what both parties have been trying to do, but it seems like there is still more work to be done.

News 10 received a copy of an unsigned "Agreement Regarding Development" contract.

It's listed between several people, known as The Beau Monde Residents, and Park Place Condominiums, LLC.

In the contract, it said residents would no longer be against the construction. That's only if the developer agreed to certain conditions.

The conditions included building a privacy fence, a sidewalk and consulting in regards to future projects.

According to an e-mail thread News 10 received, between the developer's party and The Beau Monde Residents, it said the developer rejected the proposal.

The condominiums project will head back to the Terre Haute City Council at their Thursday meeting.

News 10 will be there to bring you the latest on what happens.