Concert kicks off week long 4th of July celebration

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The patriotic spirt is already ringing in Clay County!
That's following tonight's concert at Forest Park.
The concert kicks off a week long 4th of July celebration.
The Brazil Concert and Township Community Band hosted Sunday's concert.
Patriotic songs included "Stars and Stripes Forever" and "Armed Forces Melody".
