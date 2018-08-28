Clear

Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary

Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary arise.

Aug. 28, 2018
Kiley Thomas

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Rockville mother says the school is not taking responsibility for her children's safety.

Abby Vandivier is upset because her three young daughters have to walk across U.S. Highway 36 to and from school. The two 10-year-olds and one 8-year-old attend Rockville Elementary School.

This year they are not assigned a school bus to get to and from school. According to North Central Parke Superintendent Dr. Thomas Rohr, buses are too full as they come into town this year. This leaves students in walking zones needing to walk to school.

Vandiver says a crossguard is not available where her children cross the highway to return home.

“I'm not trying to cause trouble. I'm just trying to make sure these kids have a safe way to get to school,” said Vandivier. “The way I look at it, that's their job. They're supposed to make sure they have safe transportation and that's not being done.”

News 10 reached out to the school. They say that's not the case. Rohr says there is a marked crosswalk with a crossing guard both morning and night. He says the school does not have the resources to provide door to door bus service for all students.

