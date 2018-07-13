Clear

Competitors Learn Showmanship Skills at Fair Event

Competitors at the Vigo County Fair say the Round Robin Showmanship Contest is good at testing their skills at showing off animals.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's called the "Round Robin Showmanship Contest."

The contest puts several 4H members to the test showing various animals. The goal: see who is the best at showing the furry creatures. Competitors at the Vigo County Fair say the event is good at testing their skills at showing off animals.

"The first time I've been able to compete in it but it's really fun and I want to challenge myself and see how far I can go," Competitor Olivia Branam says.

Branam says competitors aren't allowed to show their own animals and they have to practice showing all kinds of creatures including goats, alpacas, and cows.

"Well I found out two days ago that I was going to be here tonight so I had two days to learn all these animals," Branam says.

She says showing different animals takes different skills.

"It's all about making sure you know how to set up and you know what breed they are and all their body parts. It changes animal to animal and it is a lot of memorization" Branam says.

Ultimately she says competing in the showmanship competition is a good test of her skills and she likes the challenge.

"I hope to be able to compete next year," Branam says.

The Vigo County Fair continues until July 14th.

