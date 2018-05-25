Comparing Illinois and Indiana Gun Law: Handgun Carry

TERRE HATE, Ind. (WTHI) - They share a border but Indiana and Illinois gun laws can be very different.

As the debate over gun reforms continues, we take a closer look at several laws already on the books.

News 10's Heather Good spoke with two experts on each side of the border to compare.

Bill Brown is a deputy with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, a firearms instructor and is an expert on Illinois gun law. Chris Wrede is a Terre Haute City Court judge and is an expert on Indiana gun law.

Much like the laws to have a gun, the laws on how you can carry it are significantly different in Illinois and Indiana.

The experts explain, in Indiana, you need a permit to carry a handgun.

Wrede says, "The State of Indiana does issue that license. It's a shall issue state."

He adds once you have that license you can carry a handgun concealed or in the open.

Wrede says, "It's considered a license to carry instead of a concealed carry. The State of Indiana, unlike some states, you can carry in the open. Some states require it to be concealed. Indiana does not one way or another. You can carry it in the open or you can carry it concealed."

In Illinois, you cannot open carry and you must have a license to conceal carry a handgun.

Brown says, "Conceal carry means you can have a firearm on your person at any given time. There is exceptions when you can't carry and rules that guide that but I can have a firearm on me as long as it's concealed or mostly concealed."

The law is different if a person is traveling through Illinois.

Brown says, "If you have a concealed carry permit that you have been issued from your state and you're traveling through then you can indeed carry your weapon loaded and concealed in your motor vehicle but if you stop and go to the restaurant you must leave that weapon inside your vehicle."

Without a permit, the firearm must be locked in a case and unloaded.

Judge Wrede explains Indiana honors all permits issued by other states.

He says, "If you have a permit to carry that handgun in your state, Indiana recognizes that and and you can go through with it loaded just like you carried it in your state."

This means as long as a person has a license to carry a handgun in their home state they can carry it in Indiana and it can be open or concealed.