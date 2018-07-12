Clear

Company will clean up bat issue at local middle school

Bats have made a local school their new home. Now, school leaders have taken action to clean up the situation before school starts.

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 12:47 PM
Updated: Jul. 11, 2018 6:03 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school has an extra task to get things ready for the next school year.

Scroll for more content...

Northeast School Corporation Superintendent, Mark Baker, told News 10 some bats are roosting at Northeast Middle School in Shelburn. The bats have made their way through the soffit of the roof overhang and above the ceiling. Baker said they don’t think bats are flying around the inside of the school building, but crews will check to be sure.

The school corporation hired national company, Get Bats Out, to remove the bats and clean up any leftover hazards, like bat feces. Crews will observe the bats to see where exactly they are entering and exiting. From there, they will develop a plan, and seal the area off. Bats will be able to exit through a one way screen, but they won’t be able to get back inside.

The company will also test the air quality to ensure it is safe. They will also replace any ceiling tiles that may have been contaminated with bat feces. Baker said work should start next week. Removal and cleanup should be finished before August 1.

Students return to school on August 8. Baker expects everything to be safe and clean before school starts.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Rooster crowing contest at the fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness