Company will clean up bat issue at local middle school

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school has an extra task to get things ready for the next school year.

Northeast School Corporation Superintendent, Mark Baker, told News 10 some bats are roosting at Northeast Middle School in Shelburn. The bats have made their way through the soffit of the roof overhang and above the ceiling. Baker said they don’t think bats are flying around the inside of the school building, but crews will check to be sure.

The school corporation hired national company, Get Bats Out, to remove the bats and clean up any leftover hazards, like bat feces. Crews will observe the bats to see where exactly they are entering and exiting. From there, they will develop a plan, and seal the area off. Bats will be able to exit through a one way screen, but they won’t be able to get back inside.

The company will also test the air quality to ensure it is safe. They will also replace any ceiling tiles that may have been contaminated with bat feces. Baker said work should start next week. Removal and cleanup should be finished before August 1.

Students return to school on August 8. Baker expects everything to be safe and clean before school starts.